Screenshot (90) Police have arrested a man accused of holding a woman in his home, beating her, sexually abusing her, and threatening to kill her children if she tried to escape.

Authorities say his alleged victim managed to lead police to the house where she was being held by leaving notes in public restrooms describing the horror she was enduring — and pleading to get a message to her family if she didn’t manage to survive.

“If I don’t make it tell my family I love them,” read one heartbreaking note, according to The Blaze .

The first scribbled cry for help was discovered in a bathroom in a Walmart at Carnegie, Pennsylvania and begged whoever found it to call 911.

It claimed the woman was being held against her will by one Corey Brewer, who has since been arrested by police and charged with sexual assault, strangulation, and unlawful restraint.

The note included the address where Brewer allegedly kept the woman and a description of his vehicle.When police visited, no one came to the door, but officers could hear furniture moving inside.They tried to contact Brewer by phone, but he said they were on vacation in New York and he couldn’t take the […]