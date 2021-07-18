Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) have issued a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding answers on the mistreatment of Jan. 6 protesters who participated in the mostly-peaceful rally in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.
“On May 12, you testified to the Senate Appropriations Committee that, ‘if there has to be a hierarchy of things that we prioritize, this would be the one we would prioritize because it is the most dangerous threat to our democracy,’” the letter explains.
“Respectfully, such a sweeping exaggeration can be viewed as nothing more than political hyperbole and a dangerous politicization of law enforcement activities that may punish those engaging in protected speech by lumping them in with those who committed acts of violence,” they added.
Roy and Massie are concerned that the feds are using Jan. 6 as a pretext to rip up the Bill of Rights and Constitution and bring the war on terror to the homeland to be used against American patriots.
“We continue to hear stories of overly aggressive and violent tactics from FBI agents executing arrest warrants on individuals with no risk of violence or who committed mere trespass offenses. And DOJ continues to push for […]
