A top establishment propaganda rag, The Atlantic , is going bankrupt and never expected to obtain profitability again, with their readership drying up after President Donald Trump’s ouster from the White House.
NBC News is reporting about the financial insolvency of the formerly-influential magazine, noting that it has lost tens of millions of dollars over the past couple years. Despite the hemorrhaging of funds, Atlantic chief executive Nicholas Thompson continues to offer hopium, emerging as a Baghdad Bob of the fake news.
“We are on a path to profitability, or sustainability,” Thompson said in an interview. “Our losses have narrowed every year. We’re vastly ahead of where we thought we would be.”
The boom for the magazine was caused entirely by the rise of President Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic. With Trump booted from office and pandemic fear waning, that has put the magazine on a crash course with its own insolvency. Thompson’s lofty public goals suggest that the magazine is not being run by individuals who are moored in reality.
“I never really think about 1 million subscribers. I think about $50 million in subscriber revenue,” said Thompson, who obtained the role of CEO in February. “There are other ways to get […]
