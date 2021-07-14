Palestinian President Abbas Attends UN Security Council Meeting Jared Kushner’s family, the in-laws of former President Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka Trump, are reportedly “cozying up” to former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley ahead of the 2024 Republican presidential primary race.

A report by Vanity Fair ‘s Gabriel Sherman reveals that Jared Kushner’s parents, Charles and Seryl Kushner, hosted a private luncheon days ago at their Jersey Shore beach house so a close group of friends could meet Haley.

“According to two sources briefed on the event, Jared Kushner’s parents invited about 20 friends to meet former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley at the Kushners’ beach house on the Jersey Shore,” Sherman reported: The Kushners’ chef prepared a meal of salad and salmon. At the event, Jared’s father Charles Kushner predicted that Haley would be “the first woman president,” one of the sources said. Some attendees made donations to Haley’s Stand for America PAC. (Charles Kushner did not respond to requests for comment). [Emphasis added] Haley has made no secret of her 2024 ambitions. During a speech in New Jersey on Sunday night, Haley said she has “a big decision to make at the beginning of ‘23.” (A spokesperson for Haley did not […]