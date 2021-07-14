Phil Murphy/Photo via Creative Commons (Todd DeFeo, The Center Square ) A leading state Senate Republican blasted New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, saying a new app that allows residents to access their COVID-19 immunization data is a backdoor vaccine passport .

“Governor Murphy hasn’t been transparent with New Jerseyans during the pandemic and he’s refused to rule out the use of vaccine passports,” state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May/Cumberland/Atlantic, said in a news release. “We need to be vigilant to ensure this app doesn’t suddenly morph into a vaccine passport that people are forced to display everywhere they go.”

On Monday, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said anyone with a phone number or email address on file with the New Jersey Immunization Information System (NJIIS) can access their COVID-19 vaccination record with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-approved Docket app.

Currently, the app will only include information about COVID-19 vaccinations.

State officials are looking to expand it to include other immunization histories.

“While Governor Murphy insists the app is not a vaccine passport, it could likely be used for that purpose should he change his mind,” Testa said. “New Jersey is doing just fine without it.”Testa sponsored S-3674 […]