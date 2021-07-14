Actress Megan Fox said President Donald Trump received a legend’s welcome by the audience during the UFC 264 match over the weekend.

The Transformers star made the admission during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, where she told guest host Arsenio Hall that Trump’s presence was extremely well-received by the room. “You were in that section with all the special people,” Hall told Fox.

“I was in a row with Bieber, and Trump was also in my row,” Fox replied.

“Oh!” Hall exclaimed at the remark. “And I’ve never seen Secret Service in person before so he had like 30 Secret Service with him,” Fox explained.

“He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in.” Fox’s personal anecdote contradicts reports from the fake news media, who falsely claimed Trump was booed when he walked into the arena. Fox’s account was later bolstered by UFC announcer and podcast host Joe Rogan, who claimed the former president also congratulated him on doing a great job. “When he walked in though…they cheered the f**k out of him,” Rogan said during a recent podcast.

Coincidentally, UFC President Dana White is a huge fan of President Trump and escorted him […]