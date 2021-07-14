North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks at a Senate Education Committee hearing. / IMAGE: Associated Press (Headline USA) North Carolina Republicans advanced legislation Wednesday to ban the alarming spread of Critical Race Theory and other forms of indoctrination in public-school classrooms.

Leftists claimed that the measure sought to define how teachers can discuss certain concepts about race and racism inside the classroom.

GOP Senate leader Phil Berger said his chamber was taking action as Republicans across the country seek to combat the Marxist dogma, backed by the leadership of Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson , who is both black and a former teacher.

Robinson called indoctrination inside classrooms a “pervasive issue.”

The latest version of the North Carolina bill would prevent teachers from compelling the state’s 1.5 million K-12 public school students to personally adopt any ideas from a list of 13 beliefs from the ‘woke’ curriculum.

It comes as outraged parents nationwide have begun to rise up and protest the seepage of the leftist social-engineering agenda into their children’s education.“We don’t want to indoctrinate folks in what I think is the core of Critical Race Theory, which is that race is determinative of whether or not someone is going to be […]