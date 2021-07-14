MikeGunner / Pixabay I’ve long maintained that the problem with illegal guns doesn’t stem from irresponsible gun owners or dirty gun dealers. No, it stems from people obtaining the guns through illicit means–either stealing them or purchasing them through fraudulent means. This is what has happened time and time again.

Unfortunately, some people– cough President Biden cough –are convinced that the problem is with gun dealers who aren’t following the law.

Meanwhile, we have people like this who don’t seem to make it into the president’s discussions. Three Dothan residents have been sentenced to prison for their roles in stealing guns from firearm dealers in 2019, a U.S. attorney announced Tuesday. A judge sentenced 19-year-old Michael T. Taylor to 26 months in prison on July 8. Previously, 20-year-old Jamir Y. Baxter and 21-year-old Michaela R. White were both sentenced to 36 months imprisonment in June and May, respectively, according to an announcement from acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart of the Middle District of Alabama. Following each of their prison sentences, they will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. … The three defendants were indicted for unlawfully taking firearms from an FFL […]