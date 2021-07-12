Back when ESPN was watchable, I confess to having a petite faiblesse for Rachel Nichols. She was cute and congenial, and — unlike many females broadcasting male sports — she rarely pretended to know more than she did. These past weeks, however, Nichols has found herself embroiled in a petite scandale . Her transgression? Objecting to the professional mugging she received at the hand of ESPN’s “diversity” goons.
I would have preferred to portray my beloved Rachel as pure victim, but the story’s not quite that simple. A good place to begin is with the exchange that drove me away from ESPN for good. It took place on the morning of July 17, 2015. The night before, the former Bruce Jenner, now renamed “Caitlyn,” was awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards Ceremony, then presented by ESPN, now by ABC.
A video emerged of Jenner, “draped in a glamorous white dress,” walking down the aisle to receive the award. On watching Jenner pass, a gape-jawed Brett Favre did a double take. For his inability to contain his shock, the legendary quarterback was denounced the next morning on ESPN as — you guessed it — a “hater.” That is […]
