President Trump did his part to secure a landslide victory on election night.

But those leaders from the RNC failed him.

Boy, did they ever.

On Sunday news broke that the RNC Chief Counsel Justin Riemer and the RNC abandoned Trump way back in November following the alleged stolen election. Riemer was questioning why his Republican party colleagues were supporting President Trump’s allegations of voter fraud.

The email was texted to Trump attorney Jenna Ellis who passed it on to Rudy Giuliani and Bernard Kerik.

Again — this was in November! The RNC had already moved on.

On Sunday former Trump elections attorney Jenna Ellis tweeted out that the information was true and that the RNC stabbed President Trump and his attorneys in the back and that now the RNC is lying by pretending the accusations are false.

