When news broke last week that the Biden regime intended to send agents door-to-door to check on our vaccine status, reactions were immediate and harsh. Even if we disregard the blatant attack on privacy and healthcare choice that this represents, we cannot shake the belief that this is just conditioning for near-future door-knockers with even worse intentions. It starts with vaccine checks and moves to gun checks, child indoctrination checks, right-wing extremism checks… anything but U.S. citizenship checks, of course.

The narrative from the White House has taken two different angles. One has authorities gaslighting us into believing that this is not only acceptable but part of the government’s responsibility to know the vaccination status of every American. The other is that government only wants to go door-to-door for vaccine status checks and they totally won’t take it any further.

Both narratives are false. Government does not have the right to invade our healthcare privacy, nor will they stop with this type of check if allowed to move forward with it the first time. As justification for our skepticism on both fronts, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert reminded government about its track-record on Covid promises.

“The door-to-door vaccine pushers won’t be used to for anything nefarious or be used to normalize other door-to-door checks such as those for guns. “You should trust the government when they say that, just like when they told you 15 days to slow the spread would only last 15 days.”

The door-to-door vaccine pushers won’t be used to for anything nefarious or be used to normalize other door-to-door checks such as those for guns. You should trust the government when they say that, just like when they told you 15 days to slow the spread would only last 15 days. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 11, 2021

Some will counter that it was the Trump administration who pushed the 15-days to slow the spread. What they will conveniently forget is that the bureaucrat class led by Anthony Fauci was the one pushing this and making promises that they broke, even to President Trump. They’ll forget that Trump had been pushing to open America back up as quickly as possible; he was mocked by press and attacked by bureaucrats when he said he wanted to have lockdowns ended by Easter.

It was state governments, not the Trump administration, that picked up the 15-days recommendation and extended it indefinitely. And who are the politicians who embraced it the most? Biden’s Democrats led the charge to establish a permanent authoritarian state in which we needed permission just to be on the streets. They issued draconian curfews, limited our ability to make a living, and took the inch of latitude that we mistakenly gave them and extended it for miles.

That’s not going to happen this time… at least it shouldn’t. We should know better. Trusting government to take care of our freedoms is like trusting child molesters to take care of our kids. If they’re going to knock on our doors for vaccines, they’re going to knock on our doors for whatever reason they feel like knocking. Eventually, they’ll start doing more than knocking. THIS is why we must resist the regime’s push to normalize having government agents at our doors to check on us for our own “safety.”

Ronald Reagan once quipped that the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” It was a humorous warning. The Biden regime is treating it like a self-fulfilling prophecy.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit