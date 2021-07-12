Texas Republican Rep. Dan Creshaw, pictured in a file photo from the Republican National Convention in August, took to Twitter Sunday night to criticize the Biden administration’s stance on protests in Cuba. (Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee / Getty Images) Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted the State Department’s narrative regarding protests in Cuba on Sunday night, demanding that the Biden administration “stop playing cover for communists.”

Crenshaw published his Twitter post after Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, tweeted, “Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.”

The congressman retweeted her post and responded, “No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you.” No they’re chanting LIBERTAD. Stop playing cover for communists and support the Cuban people. My god. Why is that so hard for you. https://t.co/gdJ3dC9SOl — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 12, 2021 Crenshaw also posted the hashtag #LibertadParaCuba […]