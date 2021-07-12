Corrupt Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, with the help of Michigan State Police (MSP), is launching a crusade against people accused of making “false claims” about the 2020 election being fraudulent .

At the request of the Republican-led Senate Oversight Committee, Nessel and MSP say they “have accepted” the challenge, agreeing to look into folks accused of personally profiting from claims made against the integrity of the 2020 election.

Sen. Ed McBroom and his colleagues have been probing election claims for nearly eight months now, claiming they found “no evidence” of widespread systemic fraud in the Michigan election. This contradicts claims made by Donald Trump that he was robbed of a victory. The GOP-led committee urged Nessel, a Democrat, to investigate “those who have been utilizing misleading and false information about Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends.”

Antrim County supposedly conducted a hand recount that found no evidence of fraud, and yet it remains in the crosshairs of many who say that ballot machines were rigged to hand votes for Trump to Joe Biden.

While the Senate Oversight Committee report does not name any specific individuals whom it says are complicit in spreading “lies” about the 2020 election […]