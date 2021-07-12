Police in southern India are searching for a nurse who allegedly performed an illegal, botched abortion Friday that killed a mother and unborn baby.
The Times of India reports police in Ariyalur, India, said the 27-year-old woman from Kothatti, Cuddalore suffered from severe bleeding after the nurse allegedly performed an illegal abortion at a private home in the area.
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital where she soon died.
According to the report, the woman and her partner asked the nurse, allegedly Krishnaveni, 42, of Rangiyam, to do the abortion because she was pregnant out of wedlock and was afraid of social stigma. Police said the nurse worked at a private hospital in Cuddalore.
Click here to sign up for pro-life news alerts from LifeNews.com
Police said the nurse has not been found yet, but she will face charges. Police said they also are looking for the father of the woman’s aborted baby, who is believed to be married.Abortions are legal for basically any reason up to 20 weeks in India, so it is not clear why the woman sought an illegal abortion.Abortion supporters often use such cases as evidence to claim that abortions should be legal. But […]
Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker