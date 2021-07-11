The growing popularity of “meat replacements” in the U.S. food economy is tempered in part by the uncertain long-term health and ecological effects that those products may engender, according to experts.

Companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have made waves for crafting “plant-based” foods to closely resemble meat, including the “Impossible Burger” and various other permutations of mock meat products.

This week, Beyond Meat announced a new line of plant-based “chicken tenders” debuting at numerous restaurant chains across the country. The product is “crafted to look, cook and taste like traditional animal-based chicken tenders,” the company said, but it is an entirely “plant-based innovation” with a significantly different nutritional profile from meat.

Such products are designed to address the purported negative effects that meat has on both personal health and the environment, as well as serve as a meat substitute for vegetarians and vegans. But their relative novelty — and their often lengthy list of processed ingredients — means that both their health and ecological effects are at present poorly understood.

Asked about those factors, Danielle Nierenberg said, “I think it depends.”

Nierenberg, cofounder and president of the food-based think tank Food Tank as well as the founder of the Watchworld Institute’s […]