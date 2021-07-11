Rancher Brian King along damaged fence Changes in immigration and border security policies by the Biden administration created chaos, danger, and personal costs to the ranchers and farmers living along the Texas border with Mexico. Record migrant crossings leave residents as far as a hundred miles from the border scrambling to keep up with the damages caused to their property.

“The folks along the border will tell you that they have always dealt with illegals but this is different,” Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening told Breitbart Texas. ” The sheer magnitude and number of people moving through is overwhelming. The brashness and expectations of the people is different than years ago.”

Boening said ranchers in South Texas are dealing with three main issues in regard to the border crisis. Those include economic losses from damages to gates, fences, crops, and other property being destroyed by human smugglers as they flee from law enforcement. They also include concerns for the safety of their families and employees.

Texas ranchers who live not only along the border, but as far inland as 100 miles, tell the stories of their experiences with the migrants and the damages inflicted on their property.

Rancher Stephanie Crisp-Canales said her […]