There is a debate raging in the minds of those trying to decide, “Do I get the shot, or do I run the risk of dying from COVID and/or infecting someone I love?”

The Internet has emerged as the great arbiter for decisions. “How long do I cook a twelve-pound turkey?” “Do I have a headache or a brain tumor?” Just Google it. You can get 100,000 responses in under a tenth of a second and then scroll through the results. What do they say? Who’s saying it? Are they credible or not?

Do you believe the guy who says your headache is a brain tumor caused by green aliens from another dimension, or the prestigious medical school that details the exact criteria for deciding which kinds of headaches warrant “wait and see” or a call to 911?

Then you make your decision.

We have gotten excellent answers to so many questions that we have come to trust our search engines. So when we go to Google or Bing and ask about COVID vaccines, we are surprised to see an unusually uniform lineup of responses.

Ask, “Are COVID-19 vaccines safe?”Your top five responses are… > “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of people […]