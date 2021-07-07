Cordon tape with the word „Polizeiabsperrung“, the german word for police cordon Three of the four Afghan migrants suspected of raping and murdering a 13-year-old Austrian girl had their asylum claims declined. But due to appeal proceedings, they were not deported.

Four Afghan asylum seekers are suspected of drugging, raping, and murdering 13-year-old Leonie in Vienna. Police arrested three suspects, aged 16, 18, and 23, last week, while a fourth suspect, aged 22, remains at large and subject of a Europe-wide arrest warrant.

The body of the teen was found on Saturday, June 26th. The three arrests were carried out a short time later, with the third migrant being apprehended on Thursday.

The wanted 22-year-old has been on trial three times before his alleged involvement in the teen’s murder. He had been convicted of drug crimes and reported for drug trafficking, theft, and bodily injury.

According to a report from Kronen Zeitung , the migrant came to Austria in 2015 as an unaccompanied minor and applied for asylum. His claim was rejected in 2017, and he was ordered to leave the country. Syrian Migrant Admits Murdering Austrian Teen Girl https://t.co/Ps364egFvL — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 15, 2019 The Afghan national, however, appealed the […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit