Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is filing a class-action lawsuit against big tech companies Twitter, Facebook, and Google, for their illegal censorship of Conservatives and de-platforming of a sitting US President.

“I stand before you this morning to announce a very important… development for our freedom and freedom of speech,” Trump announced at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. “In conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class action representative a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google, and Twitter, as well as their CEOs.”

YouTube, whose parent company is one of the three which the lawsuit is filed against, promptly cut off the speech, removing it from their platform.

Although it was initially believed that today’s speech would be announcing a new social media platform, it was later released that it would be regarding a massive legal effort by Trump to hold big tech companies accountable for violating the law.

“We’re going to hold Big Tech very accountable. This is the first of numerous other lawsuits,” Trump stated.

“We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, […]

Read the whole story at harbingersdaily.com

