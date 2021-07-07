Many right-leaning publications have already started weighing in on who they favor to eject Gavin Newsom from the California’s Governor’s office. They have not only supported a particular candidate but have also explained why they dislike this candidate or that candidate. I’m not going to start bashing any of the announced or prospective candidates despite having strong feelings about a few. Instead, I want to focus on one guy and why I think he’s the right choice.

Conservative pundit Larry Elder can win if he runs. Contrary to what many seem to believe, ousting Newsom is not going to be easy. Just because we were able to get enough signatures to spark the recall doesn’t mean we’re going to get the 50%+ votes necessary to say he’s out. To do that, we need to have an alternative that the angry and worried people of California can embrace or at least accept, and that alternative is Elder.

For transparency, I’ve been calling on Elder to run for California Governor for over a year, long before serious efforts were being mounted to recall Newsom. I saw him as an ideal choice for 2022 and now I see him as an even better choice for the upcoming recall election. It’s challenging for a staunch conservative to win in this state; the best we’ve been able to muster in this generation is Arnold Schwarzenegger and he’s as moderate as it gets. But Elder possesses qualities that allow his conservatism to shine in ways that can appeal to Californians.

First and foremost, his attention to education and crime are both at the top of Californian’s list of areas that desperately need improvement. Second, he understands the economy as well or better than anyone who’s tried to win the office in decades. Third, he’s a likeable guy. That goes a long way in this state. Newsom is actually a perfect example of someone who has never succeeded at politics other than winning elections. His track-record has been abysmal at all levels, yet he keeps winning because he has a great smile and people generally like him. Elder has that same quality about him, but with great policies to go with it.

We need someone in this election who is able to move the needle with voters. The ballot has two important parts. First, a majority has to vote to have Newsom recalled, and as noted before that’s not going to be as easy as getting the signatures to force the vote. Second, if the recall passes the highest vote-getter will be elected. Elder has the name-recognition and policy firepower to achieve both… if he’s willing to make a run at it.

I hope he does. From what we can tell, he has a great life without suffering through the headaches of public office. But this state and this nation need him to step up. I, for one, will support him all the way if he chooses to get in.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit