AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Someone find out what Kamala Harris is smoking and gimme some.

Vice President Kamala Harris continued her reluctant tourist trip to the border in El Paso on Thursday where she bizarrely tried to blame Donald Trump for getting Mexicans and Central Americans mad at the United States.

According to Harris’ twisted logic, Trump got them so mad that they decided to take their revenge by crowding our southern border with tens of thousands of people clamoring to get in.

“First of all, what is happening here in El Paso really is, in many ways, highlights many of the facets on the issue of immigration. It is here in El Paso that the previous administration’s child separation policy was unveiled. And so we have seen the disastrous effects of that right here in this region,” Harris said, Fox News reported . “It is here in El Paso that the return to Mexico policy from the previous administration was implemented. We have seen the disaster that resulted from that.”

The remain in Mexico policy, which Harris falsely characterized as the “return to Mexico policy,” worked. That’s the bottom […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

