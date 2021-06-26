Share the truth















CNN contributor and former radical activist Van Jones was “very disappointed” with the Chauvin sentence. The Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty of second-degree homicide in the death of George Floyd received a sentence of 22.5 years in prison. But Chauvin could potentially be out in 15 years. “Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years for the murder of George Floyd. Will serve 15 years of that because you serve two-thirds of the time sentenced,” CNN’s Victor Blackwell said. “Let’s get reaction starting with you, Elie Honig.”

“Justice is imperfect,” Jennifer Honig said. “This is a serious sentence. Derek Chauvin will be in prison 15 years. He’s 45 now, until he’s 60. That said, I think this is light. I think the judge should’ve sentenced him more. Minnesota guidelines say you can double the 15 years if there is one aggravator. This judge found four aggravators and didn’t really come super close to doubling it.”

Then, Van Jones weighed in.

“Very disappointing. Very disappointing,” Jones said. “Fifteen years. I know people doing 15 years for nothing. I mean, For victimless crimes of drug possession. Very disappointing.”

"The level of — any one of those aggravators, what this man did, it

