Share the truth















Kamala Harris Three South Texas border residents penned an open letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris expressing their frustrations and fears about living on the front lines of the current border crisis. The letter comes in the wake of Vice President Harris’s visit to the border — 850 miles from the epicenter of the border crisis.

“As Texans who live and work along the Southern Border, we are asking America to pay attention to the crisis raging at our doorstep,” the three Texans began in the letter to Biden and Harris provided exclusively to Breitbart Texas. “We’re asking America to listen when we tell you that it is a crisis. It is chaos.”

The letter, written by Richard Ruiz, CEO & President of RMR Inc., Edinburg, Texas; Mayra Guiterrez, a legal immigrant who became a U.S. citizen in 2020, McAllen, Texas; and Ronaldo Rodriguez, border resident, Hidalgo, Texas, describes the frustrations, fears, and other concerns experienced by the people who live in the Rio Grande Valley where Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 270,000 migrants so far this fiscal year — a 406 percent increase over the previous year.

“We are on the front lines of this disaster,” […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth













