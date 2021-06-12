Share the truth















In a rare television appearance, the outgoing head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has signaled his country’s role in disrupting Iran’s rogue nuclear weapons program. Israel may have played a role in a series of attacks on clandestine Iranian nuclear cites and elimination of the regime’s key WMD experts, Yossi Cohen, who retired as director of the Mossad last week, suggested. Iranian nuclear weapons experts, rogue program in Mossad’s crosshairs

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 TV network on Thursday, the ex-Mossad detailed the country’s ability to hit at the heart of Iran’s highly-secured nuclear weapons infrastructure. The Mossad surveillance had top Iranian nuclear experts in its crosshairs, including Islamic Guard (IRGC) general and “father of Iranian nuclear bomb,” Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the spy chief said. In November 2020, Fakhrizadeh was eliminated in a roadside ambush, dealing a serious blow to the Iranian nuclear ambitions.

The retiring intelligence chief showed intimate knowledge of Iran’s Natanz nuclear site. In April, an explosion destroyed Iran’s advanced nuclear centrifuges deployed for enriching weapons-grade uranium. The strike “crippled” the regime’s top nuclear enrichment site, media reports confirmed .

Israel did not take responsibility for any of those attacks or strikes.

