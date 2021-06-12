Share the truth















(AP Photo/John Raoux, File) Five years ago today, a young man opened fire in the in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2016, murdering 49 people and injuring another 53. NBC News reported Thursday that the Senate voted unanimously in favor of legislation designating the site a national memorial. Almost certain to be omitted from the memorial, however, as it has been from all the coverage of the legislation, is any information about the beliefs and motivations of the attacker. This is because the killer, a Muslim named Omar Mateen, was an Islamic jihadi, and in Old Joe Biden’s handlers’ America, jihad terrorism just doesn’t exist.

Pulse was a gay club, and so the massacre has been taken for granted from the beginning as an incident of anti-gay violence, although, as Tyler O’Neil recently explained , that is not actually what it was. Nevertheless, Biden’s handlers issued a statement today doggedly assuming that the attack was targeting gays as such, and scolding us yahoos once again to go easy on the “hate”: “We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of color. […]

