Joe Biden claims military leaders told him climate change is our number one threat. You’re free to believe that conversation actually happened. Joe Biden may think it happened. I have a hard time believing he can remember a conversation from 2009 when he can’t remember who pooped in his pants that morning. But it was meant to illustrate how super serious our global changing climate warming emergency is. Also to illustrate the seriousness? Dressing up like Pikachu and marching down the street in jolly ‘ol England.

Please note (hi Facebook) that I am not questioning the science. I’m only questioning the sanity. All of our world leaders, or I guess seven of them, are in England to discuss whatever new global elite goals they have for the rest of us. These super-serious protesters — who are super serious about a super serious issue — are hoping six of those world leaders gang up on the Prime Minister of Japan over coal . “Our message to Japan is that if it continues to burn coal, it will be an international pariah, it will make the future more dangerous for its citizens, it’s going to make a future more dangerous for the […]

