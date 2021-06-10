Share the truth















Millions of American miss having Donald Trump on their social media feeds every day, but we can take solace in knowing we can still find his provocative and oftentimes outrageous words on his website. The truth he released today goes after mainstream media, the World Health Organization, the Chinese Communist Party, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and he was able to fit it all into a single paragraph:

It is now unanimous, and I have been proven right (once again) that the initial World Health Organization Report on the Wuhan Lab was flawed and must be redone, this time by a truly transparent investigation. We were right about the China Virus from the beginning, and now the entire world sees it. This is why the Chinese Communist Party should pay $10 Trillion in global reparations for what they allowed to happen, the worst event in world history. Even here in the United States, the so-called experts like Dr. Fauci were wrong about the Wuhan Lab and China’s role the entire time. Just think how bad things would have gotten if I followed Dr. Fauci’s advice and never closed down travel from China (and other things)? Dr. Fauci likes to say that he is “science,” when in fact he is merely science fiction!

Latest statement from Donald Trump. "Dr. Fauci likes to say he’s 'science,' when in fact he is merely science fiction!" Trump calls on China to pay $10 trillion in reparations. pic.twitter.com/YVmgNmUguq — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 10, 2021

This isn’t the first time Trump has called for China to pay $10 trillion in reparations. He started echoing that last week during the North Carolina GOP Convention and has mentioned it on a few instances since then. His contention, one shared by an increasing number of Americans, is that the Chinese Communist Party had developed Covid-19 through their Wuhan Institute of Virology and through scientific divisions of the People’s Liberation Army. They then accidentally or intentionally unleashed it onto the world.

If it was an accident, they took great pains along with their proxies at the World Health Organization to cover it all up, allowing it to spread to become a global pandemic. If they did it all intentionally, then it’s very possible it was intended to disrupt the United States presidential election, getting rid of their crushing nemesis, Trump.

Trump noted in his statement that Fauci had recommended not shutting down travel to and from China. The President’s unwillingness to heed the doctor’s advice is widely credited with slowing the spread in the United States. As other countries like Italy were devastated initially, the United States was able to better prepare, mitigating much of the toll the coronavirus has had on this nation.

If anything, Donald Trump is being too kind in jabbing at Anthony Fauci over his “science fiction.” It seems more like Fauci has been practicing the political science of a bureaucrat driven by narcissism, greed, and a desire to cover up his sins.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













