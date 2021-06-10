Share the truth















Remember last spring when University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researcher Bing Liu was found dead inside his home, just days after it was speculated that he was on the “verge of making very significant” discoveries about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19)? Could it be that Bing was planning to blow the lid on the alleged lab origins of the virus?

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

NBC News reported on May 5 of last year that Bing had at the time just uncovered something very important that would help in “understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie” the Chinese Virus. What could these “cellular mechanism” have been that somebody apparently felt the need to off Bing right before he was able to bring them to light?

Based on everything that has come to light in recent days, there is a good chance that Bing was on the verge of unveiling some inconvenient truths about how the Chinese Flu bears markings indicative of tampering. It is not outside the realm of possibility that he was going to debunk the false narrative that the Wuhan Flu came naturally from bats.

Since we now know that Anthony Fauci and other criminals were conducting illegal gain of function research with American taxpayer dollars, it only makes sense that the Chinese Virus is a lab creation – meaning Fauci et al. are responsible for unleashing hell on the world and killing millions of people.

Bing, as you may recall, was shot in the head and neck. And less than a mile away, another person, Hao Gu, was also found dead just an hour later. What did these two individuals know that the medical deep state did not want getting leaked?

Are police departments colluding with the medical deep state to cover for the murder of covid scientists?

According to Ross Township police Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp, Bing and Hao knew each other, and that Hao murdered Bing before returning to his car and killing himself.

The mainstream media chalked up all up to a “lengthy dispute regarding an intimate partner,” however this appears to be a cover story since Bing had been actively working with the Chinese Virus and was on the verge of a major breakthrough.

“We have found zero evidence that this tragic event has anything to do with employment at the University of Pittsburgh, any work being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh and the current health crisis affecting the United States and the world,” the local police department declared.

Bing’s colleagues, however, told a much different story. In a statement, they revealed that Bing was about to drop some major bombshells concerning the Wuhan Flu that likely would have debunked the Fauci narrative that it magically transferred from bats into humans.

Numerous other covid scientists also mysteriously died in this same time period, suggesting that many others also had to be offed to keep a lid on the truth. These efforts are proving to be in vain, however, as the entire plandemic scripted is suddenly being flipped on its head.

“Anyone who dares to counter the established narrative set by the globalist Deep State and Big Pharma are liable to be targeted one way or another,” one Natural News commenter wrote about the situation.

“Nothing will get in the way of the Bill Gates / Medical Industrial Complex money machine,” wrote another. “You can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs.”

Another pointed out that viruses are actually exosomes, which just so happen to be what are used in the mRNA injections to supposedly help minimize the impact of “covid.”

More related news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) conspiracies can be found at Conspiracy.news.

