Joel R. Kallman, the head of software development for Oracle APEX, died from “covid” just days after receiving his second mRNA injection for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

On March 26, Kallman tweeted to his followers that he had received his first Chinese Virus shot and was proud to have created “v-safe,” a smartphone-based tool to remind others to also get theirs. About a month later, right on schedule, Kallman received his second Wuhan Flu injection and subsequently died on May 25, prompting Oracle and the mainstream media to immediately declare that he died from “covid.”

“We’re heartbroken to share that Joel Kallman has passed away from Covid-19 on May 25th,” Oracle APEX tweeted right after Kallman’s death was revealed. “He was 54.”

“Joel’s warmth and enthusiasm touched countless across the globe. We miss him dearly.” As expected, some are bemoaning not the injections that clearly killed Kallman but the conspiracy theory of “covid,” which is still being fearmongered about as some scary thing invisibly floating around in the air taking people’s lives.

Just like with baseball legend Hank Aaron and many other prominent personalities who also died immediately after getting injected, Kallman’s death is being subtly politicized to push a pro-vaccine narrative. […]

