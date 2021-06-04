Share the truth















The Fauci emails released this week were only done after they got his approval. Fauci was given permission to read each email ahead of time prior to them becoming public knowledge. “One of the big issues is, why are we now getting them? Whether Judicial Watch or these other media outlets got them. We’ve asked for these documents for a year. They’ve been slow-rolling the release of documents. And you know the reason they told us they are slow-rolling them? In part because Fauci himself is reviewing each document before it is released… I’ve been doing this fo 24 years. I am not aware of a senior official like Fauci being directly involved in FOIA releases the way the government told us he is.” – Tom Fitton

Ironically Fauci claimed on CNN that he couldn’t recall what was in the emails despite having read all of them before they were released to the public.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.

Read the whole story at www.redvoicemedia.com

Share the truth













