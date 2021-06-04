Share the truth















Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — The Texas Department of Safety (DPS) helicopter was moving east along the U.S.-Mexico border when a call went over the radio about a human smuggler transporting multiple illegal immigrants ditching his vehicle after being pulled over and four of his “cargo” also trying to make a run for it.

The pilot moved the chopper into position over the last known location of the driver in a neighborhood, with Border Patrol, Texas Highway Patrol, and Hidalgo County Constables responding on the ground. We hovered in the area for about 10 minutes before having to leave because the helicopter needed to be refueled.

“It’s like this all day, every day,” Major Jim Rohrman said, telling me how they responded to another bailout, where either a driver or illegal immigrants bail out the vehicle they are being transported in.

I spent the past week with Texas Highway Patrol’s air and water units to get a firsthand look at how Texas law enforcement is dealing with the historic surge in illegal immigration and drug smuggling that really got going after Joe Biden officially became president. In March, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) initiated Operation Lone Star to […]

Read the whole story at townhall.com

Share the truth













