Conservative hero Brandon Straka was arrested for going inside the Capitol building on January 6th. He wasn’t charged with committing a violent crime, but he was charged with entering the Capitol building.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Tonight, Straka surprised his fans with an appearance on his Facebook where he discussed his future.

“My case has been extended for another 3 months, so you won’t hear from me much for the next 3 months,” he told his fans during the LIVE Facebook podcast that lasted for almost 2 hours. He promised his fans that as soon as his trial is over, he will be back, and “this will be behind us.” Straka used the occasion of his 3-year-Walkaway anniversary to share the good news with his massive fan base in his first live appearance since his arrest. The #Walkaway founder announced that he’s back—and that the Walkaway movement is not going away.

When a follower asked Straka if he believes he’ll be going to jail, Straka said he doesn’t believe he’ll go to jail, but he doesn’t know definitively.

