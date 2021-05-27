Share the truth















The Democrats in the radical leftist city of Seattle, Washington, truly hate law enforcement. Seriously, they hate cops. But if there’s one group within their own law enforcement ranks that they hate more than others, it’s those who supported President Trump. Seattle politicians REALLY hate those folks.

In a move that can only be described as absolute insanity, the city’s internal investigation into the January 6 Capitol “Riots” has gone full draconian on their own law enforcement officers, forcing them to hand over their cell phones, bank statements, and personal documents as they expand the witch hunt into the “insurrection” that Democrats so desperately want to be a thing. According to The Post Millennial : Six Seattle police officers are under an extreme investigation by Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes and Office of Police Accountability (OPA) Director Andrew Myerberg for being in DC on January 6, the same day of the riot at the US Capitol.

Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes is forcing the six Seattle police officers to “turn over phone data, personal documents, and bank statements in relation to the investigation,” an extreme witch-hunt that is in direct violation of labor laws and guild contracts, a source […]

Read the whole story at thelibertydaily.com

Share the truth













