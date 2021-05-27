Share the truth















The nation of Israel and the Arab occupants of the Gaza Strip have just concluded another of the seemingly endless series of bloody squabbles and cease-fires in a long struggle to settle who rightfully should occupy and control the land.

What is new here? Not much. Gleaned from experience, “cease-fire” merely means time to bury the dead, tend the injured, sweep up the rubble, restock the arsenals, prepare for the next saber-rattling.

Since the 1948 founding of the modern nation state of Israel, this area has been the subject of worldwide debate and years of violent skirmishes between that nation and its neighbors, and between its Jewish citizens and Arab residents. To the Israelis it is their reinstating the nation status of the Jewish ancestral homeland. To the Arabs, it’s seizure and occupation by invading colonists.

Which side is correct? In truth, an intellectually honest appraisal of “Israel the nation” will encompass a horizon of more than three thousand years. The nineteenth century British prime minister, Sir Benjamin Disraeli, reportedly once quipped , responding to anti-Semitic remarks by a member of Parliament, “Yes, I am a Jew. And when the ancestors of the right honorable gentleman were brutal savages in an unknown […]

