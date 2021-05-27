Share the truth















(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) Prominent Ron DeSantis critic Rebekah Jones was thoroughly discredited earlier this month not just courtesy of an investigative report that put together all the pieces of her epic deception but also thanks to Jones herself, who accidentally admitted last week that a key claim central to her case against Gov. DeSantis about how she was supposedly asked to manipulate Florida’s death stats was a lie.

And now, just days before the 3-day holiday weekend on beautiful beaches including those in Florida gets underway, Jones is facing yet another wave of bad publicity, this time from public health experts and former co-workers who are now speaking out and further exposing her for the fraud she is.

West Palm Beach’s CBS12, which conducted the interviews, noted that several of Jones’ former colleagues who they talked to including some high-level employees took issue with several claims made over the last year by Jones, including her alleged access to the raw COVID data for Florida and the allegation that she was asked to massage Florida’s data in a way that would further justify DeSantis’ reopening plans at the time.

A Florida Department of Health staffer the network talked to said that not only […]

