This evening, The Two Mikes were lucky to catch up with Nelson Balido CEO of the Border Commerce Security Council who is visiting Washington D.C. to urge the U.S. government to take action to end the totally out-of-control situation that now exists on the southern border.

Mr. Balido came to Washington from visiting the border area, and provides a description of the disarray that is expanding along the border, the criminal activity there is likewise growing, the Biden regime’s preparation of extensive camps for the illegal aliens it has no intention of stopping, and the late-night flights of aircraft that are loaded with illegal aliens and fly from Texas to Tennessee.

On arrival, the illegal aliens are put on other aircraft and flown to various points in the United States. The night-time environment in which the Biden regime has chosen to work, tells us all we need to know to conclude that there is no respect for either the citizenry, the country’s security, or the law in Biden’s dictatorship.

Mr. Balido reinforced this point by noting that, after after talking this week to many members of the Democratic party and of Biden’s top lieutenants and their bureaucrats, the disaster at the southern border and the vast influx of illegal aliens there is exactly what Biden and his team planned, wants, and has no intention of ending.

