The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing to revoke an Arkansas law that prevents children from being drugged and mutilated for the purposes of their so-called gender transition.

Arkansas passed the law after overriding a veto from Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who argued that protecting the purity of children from abusive predators violates limited government principles. The ACLU is trying to overturn the will of the people to empower an LGBT agenda promoting Sodom-esque depravity.

“Gender-affirming care is life-saving care for our clients, and they’re terrified of what will happen if this law is allowed to take effect. No child should be cut off from the medical care they need or denied their fundamental right to be themselves — but this law would do both,” said Holly Dickson, the executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas, in a statement.

“We’re suing to stop this cruel and unconstitutional law from taking effect and inflicting further harm on these children and their families,” she added.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who has been named as one of the defendants in the lawsuit, intends to take the fight to this left-wing special interest group in court.

“I won’t sit idly by while radical groups such as […]

Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com

