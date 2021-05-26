Share the truth















It was supposed to be a solemn reminder of the death of George Floyd one year ago. Instead, it was a window into what life in the square renamed after him is now really like. Because the events of Floyd’s final hours completely overshadowed all other national conversation for so much of the past year, and because the corner where he died has become something of a national shrine or touchpoint for activists, it was only natural that reporters would gather on the scene for some live footage of the place where it happened, exactly one year later.

This kind of reporting is usually just a matter of drive to the location, set up the camera, present an anodyne ‘this is what it looks like here one year later’ story, pack up and go home.

Having real news break out in the middle of a set piece like this is unexpected. Having criminal behavior and a potentially life-threatening situation spring out of it? […]

Read the whole story at clashdaily.com

