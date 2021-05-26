Share the truth















Western Washington University theater students attempted to cancel their department’s fall play because their “identities” were “grossly misrepresented in this decision.”

According to a letter from students to the school’s theater department, the play “No Exit” by Jean-Paul Satre “holds problematic themes.”

As Encyclopedia Britannica describes , the 1944 play centers upon three recently deceased individuals and their experience in the author’s perception of hell. One of the characters, Inez, is a predatory lesbian.

“When choosing a play for the upcoming season, there seemed to be a blind spot: gender and sexuality were not considered,” wrote the students. “We understand that this is a piece that is meant to challenge us as a department, but this play is not challenging if it doesn’t allow us to feel safe. We as students do not shy away from challenging pieces, but we will be critiquing the department if they create an unsafe space for us to create art.”

“We feel that we have not been represented as a community and that some of our identities have been grossly misrepresented in this decision,” the letter continued, explaining that the students “created a formal list of our feelings towards this piece and how we feel harmed by […]

Read the whole story at campusreform.org

