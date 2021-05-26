Share the truth















In a new statement, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) falsely accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of comparing mask mandates and vaccine passports to the genocide of millions of Jews during the Holocaust.

Greene had actually compared mask mandates and vaccine passports to the gold star that the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear, explaining that it would “create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”

“The German government’s policy of forcing Jews to wear identifying badges was but one of many psychological tactics aimed at isolating and dehumanizing the Jews of Europe, directly marking them as being different (i.e., inferior) to everyone else. It allowed for the easier facilitation of their separation from society and subsequent ghettoization, which ultimately led to the deportation and murder of 6 million Jews. Those who failed or refused to wear the badge risked severe punishment, including death.” Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable. https://t.co/6X6VNolcA7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) May 25, […]

