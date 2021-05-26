Share the truth















AP Photo/Noah Berger Tuesday was May 25, the anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

As we reported yesterday , the State Department gave guidance in regard to the day that embassies and other diplomatic posts authorized to fly BLM flags and to promote other BLM messaging. While it specifically mentioned May 25, they also authorized flying it for the calendar year and made clear the messaging wasn’t only about the one day.

Pursuant to that directive, on Tuesday, several embassies flew BLM flags including those in Greece, Spain, Cambodia, and Bosnia. US embassies in Spain, Greece, Cambodia and more flying BLM flags today pic.twitter.com/3vndqBYZtN — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 25, 2021 El personal de la Embajada muestra su solidaridad tras cumplirse un año del homicidio de George Floyd: “Mostramos el banner #BlackLivesMatter en la sede de la Embajada para reafirmar con rotundidad que el racismo no tiene cabida en nuestro mundo”.- Encargado de negocios Tribble. pic.twitter.com/mWfa66xgKV — US Embassy Madrid 🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@USembassyMadrid) May 25, 2021 Translated: “Embassy staff show their solidarity after the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd: ‘We show the banner #BlackLivesMatter at the Embassy headquarters to resoundingly reaffirm that racism has no place in […]

