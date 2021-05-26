Share the truth















A photo of the famous “Wailing Wall,” part of the Western Wall of the Second Jewish Temple. The “Temple Mount” is located above the wall, a holy site for Judaism, and Islam alike. Following Friday’s ceasefire in the 11 day war between Israel and Hamas, Palestinian National Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas stated the ceasefire should require restriction of Jews from visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

Stating his demands in two separate meetings with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry of Egypt and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi of Jordan, Abbas also pushed for the PA’s inclusion in any international plan for the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

With both foreign ministers visiting the de-facto capital of the PA, Ramallah, ahead of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s tour through Jerusalem, Ramallah and then Egypt and Jordan, both ministers relayed their nations’ allegiance with the PA against Israel.

In a Tuesday meeting with Safadi on Tuesday, Abbas stated that Friday morning’s ceasefire must include “stopping attacks and incursions by extremist settlers, backed by the Israeli occupation forces, on Al-Aqsa Mosque and on our people in the West Bank.”

Safadi relayed a message from Jordan’s King Abdullah to Abbas declaring Jordan’s “support for […]

