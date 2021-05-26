Share the truth















Joe Biden continues to amaze with his ability to make horrific comments.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening, Biden claimed George Floyd’s daughter wanted to sit on his lap during their visit to the White House.

The comment from Biden is quite concerning considering Biden already has a bad public image when it comes to his behavior around children.

The comments from Biden come after the family belonging to Floyd visited the White House on Tuesday on the anniversary of Floyd’s death in May of 2020 when he was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Below is a transcript of the exchange:

Biden: “And I think they spoke to — maybe they’ll speak — they spoke to some of you. I think they were very pleased with the time we spent together. It was mostly in-person. We spent a long time, I guess almost a couple of hours.” Promoted Content REPORTER: [inaudible question] Biden: “She threw her arms around me, gave me a big hug, and wanted to sit in my lap. We spent — we also loved the idea that she said, ‘I’m really hungry.’ So, she said, ‘Do you have any snacks?’” REPORTER: “What […]

