Share the truth















As the evidence piles up pointing toward a Wuhan lab leak being the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, and as it becoming accepted as a mainstream credible likelihood, it has emerged that Joe Biden’s administration SHUT DOWN an investigation into the theory that was initiated under President Trump.

The probe was opened by the State Department under former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has long maintained that the lab leak needs to be looked at in more depth. CNN (of all outlets) reports that the main thrust of the investigation was to examine China’s biological weapons program, and determine if it had a “greater role in the pandemic’s origin in Wuhan.”

The report notes that “Officials involved in the effort relied on scientific research as well as public and classified information to probe the lab leak theory, including looking into any possible connection between the virus and the Chinese government’s biological weapons program.”

It continues, “The US government has said that it believes China maintained an offensive biological weapons program even after joining the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention in 1984. China refutes this.”

However, before it properly got off the ground, the probe was shut down by Biden officials, who […]

Read the whole story at www.infowars.com

Share the truth













