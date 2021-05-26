Share the truth















Another day, another hate hoax.

Vandals targeted a black-owned auto repair shop in Spring Lake, North Carolina with racist graffiti and smashed up cars.

Security cameras were installed to catch the vandals in action and it turns out it was two black guys.

The criminals spray-painted swastika symbols and a KKK hood on cars and broke car windows.

TRENDING: Posobiec: State Department Approves Black Lives Matter Flag Displays at US Consulates and Embassies on Anniversary of George Floyd Death

The owner, Dwayne Haynesworth told WRAL that he gave the security footage to law enforcement.VIDEO: Vandals smashed up cars at a black-owned auto repair shop in Spring Lake, NC. They left graffiti purported to be a swastika & KKK hood. However, footage from a security system show two black males were responsible. #HateHoax https://t.co/LbCcB4ZIhG pic.twitter.com/Seswk6Ikxk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 25, 2021

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth













