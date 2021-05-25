Share the truth















Mika Brzezinski spoke out on her MSNBC show “Morning Joe” on Monday morning to claim that after Donald Trump, the Republican Party “has all the evidence of a serious cult.”

Brzezinski’s cohost and husband Joe Scarborough claimed that “the more Republicans lose, the more of a personality cult Donald Trump seems to develop.” Brzezinski then chimed in to reply that it is “not even an exaggeration” to suggest it is a cult. Scarborough Sounds Off

“It’s really is strange, Mika,” Scarborough said . “The more Republicans lose, the more of a personality cult Donald Trump seems to develop. You can look at his losses in ‘17. You can look at his losses in ‘18 — historic losses.”

“I mean, Republicans losing like they’ve never lost before in the House of Representatives, just as far as a pure, pure vote totals,” he added. “[2019], they started losing governorships in the South, and then in ‘20, they lost the big race, lost the race for their presidency, lost Georgia, lost the Senate, lost the House.”

“And so, rational parties, parties that actually want to rule,” Scarborough said. “Parties that want their policies to change, instead of just … putting forth these hyper-gestures, they self-adjust […]

Read the whole story at thepoliticalinsider.com

