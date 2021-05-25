Share the truth















Growing up in the 1980s, eating a big bowl of my favorite Kellogg’s breakfast cereal — I was a Froot Loops gal — while watching Saturday morning cartoons was the epitome of childhood innocence.

Sure, the food giant’s quirky mascots like Toucan Sam and Tony the Tiger encouraged us to consume mass quantities of high fructose corn syrup that contributed to our adulthood insulin resistance and tooth decay — but that’s nothing compared to the moral rot and perversion they’re selling to a new generation.

Kellogg has sexualized its cereal box with the release of a “Together with Pride” product that promotes acceptance of the homosexual lifestyle and encourages children to pick their pronouns — all with the help of those same lovable characters who used to mostly hawk artificially-flavored corn products.

“Limited-edition Together With Pride cereal hits shelves across the country today,” Kellogg announced in a news release Thursday, “marking the latest collaboration between Kellogg Company and GLAAD.”

The cereal, which “features berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter,” was previously only available online but will now be sold in select stores nationwide.

“Kellogg’s new Together With Pride cereal will create opportunities for homes and families to have conversations about the importance of […]

