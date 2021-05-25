Share the truth















Buck Throckmorton over at Ace of Spades has an expert rant, decrying the incredible racism and white supremacy of the word ‘Latinx,’ courtesy of the Democrats.

Question: Who uses the term “Latinx”?

Answer: White, left-wing English speakers.

Question: Who doesn’t use the term “Latinx”?

Answer: Latinos and Latinas.

Per a Pew Research Poll conducted in December 2019, only 3% of Hispanics use the term “Latinx.” Three percent! You are more likely to find a Whole Foods customer wearing a MAGA hat than you are to find an Hispanic who identifies as Latinx.

“Latinx” is a white supremacist term used by racist, left-wing Americans to marginalize Spanish speakers and to disparage their culture.

The term “Latinx” itself is overtly racist. Not only is Latinx not a Spanish word, it can’t even be pronounced in Spanish. How offensively paternalistic maternalistic mxternxlistic(?) is it of liberal, white Americans to rip the identity from brown-skinned people, and then impose on them a new identity, which is an unpronounceable collection of consonants…and THEN demand that Hispanics identify by this new, unpronounceable English word.

American lefties have changed exactly one Spanish word to gender-neutral, and with that done, they now demand that Spanish speakers somehow converse like weird, left-wing English-speakers and remove all gender from their speech. This simply isn’t possible in Spanish. So, in effect left-wing white supremacists are shaming Spanish language speakers for using their native language. I can’t believe such ugly bigotry exists in 21st Century America.

The white-supremacist claim is nuanced, yet ultimately goes right to that place.

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

