Guest post by Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D. The COVID-19 virus was made in a laboratory in China and was part of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) biological warfare program.

That much is clear. The matter yet to be resolved is the manner of its release, whether accidental or deliberate.

There is growing evidence of a laboratory accident occurring in November 2019.

Although lacking confirmation, there remain persistent rumors of a deliberate release of the COVID-19 virus by the PLA, one scenario being at the 7th CISM Military World Games held in Wuhan from October 18–27, 2019.

In my May 20, 2021 Gateway Pundit article , I cited a source inside China claiming: > A fully-formed or nearly fully-formed COVID-19 virus arrived at the Wuhan Institute of Virology from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command in the early months of 2019. Contrary to the popular narrative, the COVID-19 virus was sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology primarily for testing. The testing was assigned to a group of young virologists. The name of the leader of […]

