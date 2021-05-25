Share the truth















In response to corporations that have betrayed the American way of life, conservatives need to commit to shopping and living as close to home as they can. There have always been large corporations engaged in activity that undermines America. For example, during the Cold War years, a number of American companies conducted business with the USSR even as those thugs murdered 30 million of their own people in pursuit of a communist “utopia.” Such financial support allowed the Soviet Union to last a lot longer than it did. But the selling out of American values and institutions over the last year by the corporate world has been breathtaking.

By and large, for most of our history, most of our large companies were pro-American. Today, this is no longer the case. Just in the last few years we have witnessed many Fortune 500 companies supporting a variety of leftist movements such as the transgender movement , the anti-gun cause , Black Lives Matter and its anti-police efforts, the open borders movement and attacking voter ID laws , and pushing for the implementation of Critical Race Theory (CRT) throughout society ; CRT is a collection of theories based on the meritless claim […]

Read the whole story at www.theamericanconservative.com

Share the truth













